Greenhouse Treatment Center Welcomes Natalia Stankus as New Director of Nursing

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment services, Greenhouse Treatment Center, has announced that Natalia ‘Tali’ Stankus will serve as the facility’s new director of nursing. As a nurse with extensive clinical and regulatory experience as well as a soon-to-be graduate from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Stankus will be an impactful addition to the Greenhouse staff.

Over the course of her 28-year career, the majority of Stankus’ clinical experience has been in mental health. Inspired by a high school sociology lesson on mental health disorders, the decision on a career in mental health was cemented at a young age.

“I’ve always been interested in the brain and mental health conditions,” said Stankus. “I went to nursing school specifically wanting to work in mental health, and when I came across patients with chemical dependency, I knew this was my career. It’s such an underserved population in general and I knew I had to do my part.”

Prior to joining Greenhouse, Stankus was the director of clinical services at Diamond Healthcare where she developed and managed committee structures for a number of free-standing psychiatric hospitals and was responsible for regulatory compliance. She was also the director of quality management for a healthcare system in North Carolina and the regulatory affairs coordinator for Methodist Health System.

In addition to acting as Greenhouse Treatment Center’s director of nursing, Stankus is also a student at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law. In December 2021, she will graduate with a Juris Doctor with certification in health law and health care compliance.

“My goal is to aid the team in any way that I can,” said Stankus. “I greatly enjoy the regulatory side of healthcare. I hope that in addition to working with the nurses at Greenhouse to further expand on the quality care patients receive here, my background in health law can also be of some value.

“We are thrilled to welcome Natalia to the team,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Her clinical experience, in-depth knowledge of regulatory compliance measures and, come December, a J.D. in health law is truly a benefit for Greenhouse. I’m excited to work alongside her and explore the way in which we can utilize her expertise.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at GreenhouseTreatment.com .

