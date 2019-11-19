Greenlane Announces Launch of the K.Haring Collection Featuring Keith Haring’s Work

Breaking News
Pop Art Line of Functional Glass Art & Lifestyle Accessories Will Be Available Nationwide in Smoke Shops, Lifestyle Shops and Online

the K.Haring Collection

The K.Haring Collection launches November 21, 2019 in Higher Standards stores and online on November 25, 2019 at haringglass.com. Photo Credit: Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, today announced the launch of the K.Haring Collection, a selection of functional glass art and lifestyle products, emboldened with the powerful, iconic imagery of legendary artist Keith Haring. Featuring a range of pipes, accessories and decor, the K.Haring Collection launches November 21, 2019 in Higher Standards stores and online on November 25, 2019 at haringglass.com. The collection will become available soon thereafter through Greenlane’s expansive North American distribution network of both specialty retailers and lifestyle shops.

Combining pop art and cannabis culture, the K.Haring Collection is functional art for both the collector and the cannabis enthusiast alike. A seminal figure in the New York art scene in the 1980s, Keith Haring has become known for his colorful graphic dancing figures, which he painted on the downtown streets of New York City, in subways and clubs. Haring helped change the way people perceive art – bringing it off the walls of museums and into public spaces. The K.Haring Collection embodies his legacy and vision, breaking boundaries and bringing colorful works of art into the everyday cannabis experience.

Both sophisticated and creative, the collection features some of the artist’s most revered works applied to glass. The ten-piece collection consists of high-quality glassware that may be used as décor, and includes all of the essentials for an elevated smoking experience: bubblers, rigs, water pipes, tasters, spoon pipes, glass trays, and catchalls that can be utilized in a variety of ways, including as a valet or an ashtray. Each piece is distinguished by Haring’s designs with four different colorways to be released in the coming months. A collaboration with BiC© completes the collection with eight distinct lighters in bold hues that feature a range of the artist’s dynamic designs. 

“As a longtime admirer and supporter of Keith Haring, his art, and his legacy, I am thrilled to introduce the K.Haring Collection,” said Sasha Kadey, Chief Marketing Officer of Greenlane and Creative Director for the K.Haring Collection. “The art world has long had an intertwined relationship with cannabis and has in many ways been instrumental in the advancement of the industry. The K.Haring Collection will help our mission to destigmatize and elevate the cannabis experience. We are looking forward to offering this sophisticated glassware collection to Higher Standards customers both in stores and online as we continue to grow our house of brands and expand our direct to consumer business, offering innovative designs and products to consumers across the U.S.”

Partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers, and creatives.

The Keith Haring Glass Collection includes:

K.Haring x BiC© Lighter, $5
K.Haring Taster, $30
K.Haring Tray, $60
K.Haring Dog Bat Catchall, $60
K.Haring Bat Man Catchall, $60
K.Haring Angel Catchall, $60
K.Haring Spoon, $50
K.Haring Bubbler, $120
K.Haring Rig, $180
K.Haring Water Pipe, $220

ABOUT GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC

Greenlane (Nasdaq: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Media Contact Information

Hannah Dunning/Kelly Langmesser
Sard Verbinnen & Co
212-687-8080
[email protected]

Stefanie Singer
Director of Communications, Greenlane
561-366-2528 EXT. 249
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/772bd6ff-9cc2-4ad4-bc12-d48c798f43d8

