Greenlane to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 8, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the stock market opens on Friday, November 8, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss its financial results and other information at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Greenlane Investors website in the Events & Presentations section at https://investor.gnln.com/events-and-presentations or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136979. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial +1 (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. or international callers can dial +1 (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Friday, November 15, 2019, by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13696476.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Greenlane’s customers include over 7,000 independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores, which collectively operate approximately 11,000 retail locations, and hundreds of licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. Greenlane also owns and operates one of the most visited North American direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, Vapor.com, a unique e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. Through Greenlane’s expansive North American distribution network and e-commerce presence, Greenlane offers a comprehensive selection of premium vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. Following the passage of The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (“The Farm Bill”) in February 2019, Greenlane commenced distribution of premium products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol in those states in which the distribution and sale of such products are authorized by, and can be effected in compliance with, applicable state laws and regulations.

