Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Greenleaf Power Signs New Power Purchase Agreement With Imperial Irrigation District

Greenleaf Power Signs New Power Purchase Agreement With Imperial Irrigation District

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

MECCA, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenleaf Power, owner of Desert View Power in the eastern Coachella Valley region of Riverside County, CA, has completed negotiations with Imperial Irrigation District (IID) on a new power purchase agreement (PPA).

Greenleaf CEO Greg Cook announced the execution of a new contract with IID to deliver up to 45 megawatts of power from Desert View Power, a woody biomass electrical generation facility located on the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians Reservation near Mecca, California. IID Board Members, on March 5, 2022, directed IID staff to enter into a PPA with Greenleaf.

“We have finalized negotiations between Greenleaf and IID. This five-year agreement lets us continue to provide green, local and reliable power to the more than 150,000 residents and businesses in the Imperial Valley,” said Greg Cook. “We appreciate the commitment of our 28 employees at the Desert View Power facility, as well as the cooperative relationship with our fuel suppliers throughout the Coachella Valley and Southern California, which helps us keep the lights on in Imperial County.”

Mitchell Martin, Director of Operations & Engineering at Greenleaf Power, stated: “DVP has been a proud partner with IID for almost 20 years and we look forward to continuing this relationship through the latest PPA.”

In addition to announcing the signing of the five-year PPA, Greenleaf also announced it has commissioned an interconnection study at the DVP site in Mecca to explore the potential for adding a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the site.

About Greenleaf Power
Greenleaf Power LLC, headquartered in Sacramento, California, is a leading provider of renewable energy in North America that owns and operates 135 MW of dependable generation, fueled by sustainable biomass material. Greenleaf was formed as a portfolio company of Denham Capital in October 2010 to acquire and operate baseload biomass power plants and improve those plants’ performance through implementation of fuel-supply risk mitigation, contract management, cost discipline, leveraging operating synergies, and applying best-in-class management and operations practices to extend the economic lives of the plants. Greenleaf is also developing battery energy storage systems (BESS) and is exploring sites throughout the United States to implement this technology. Greenleaf directly employs more than 130 people and creates nearly 500 local dedicated jobs collecting, processing, and delivering fuel and consumables to its generating plants.

CONTACT:
Kit Cole        
kit@kitcoleconsulting.com
818-822-6378 (voice and text)

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.