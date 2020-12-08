Greenliant Displays Broad Portfolio of Industrial Grade SSDs and Memory Cards at ICCAD 2020

Greenliant Displays Industrial Grade SSDs and Memory Cards at ICCAD 2020 At ICCAD in Chongqing, December 10-11, Greenliant’s high reliability ArmourDrive™, NANDrive™ and Industrial Enterprise solid state storage products will be showcased at booth 141-142 & 153-154. With a focus on high endurance, long data retention and extended lifecycle support, Greenliant’s broad SSD and memory card portfolios address demanding customer systems.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and CHONGQING, China, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenliant’s high reliability solid state storage products will be on display at ICCAD 2020 in Chongqing, December 10-11, in the Zhongguancun IC Park booth 141-142 & 153-154. With a focus on high endurance, long data retention and extended lifecycle support, Greenliant’s ArmourDrive™, NANDrive™ and Industrial Enterprise portfolios address demanding customer applications.

Ideal for IIoT, networking, broadcasting and security systems, Greenliant’s ArmourDrive solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards are available in a wide range of form factors, NAND configurations and program/erase (P/E) cycles, from 3K to industry-leading 250K+ (enabled by EnduroSLC™ Technology).

mSATA (8GB-1TB): http://bit.ly/mSATA-SSD

SATA M.2 (2242: 8GB-512GB / 2280: 8GB-1.92TB): http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD

NVMe M.2 (2242: 64GB-512GB / 2280: 128GB-2TB): http://bit.ly/NVMe-M2-SSD

SATA 2.5” (16GB-3.84TB): http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-SSD

CFast (8GB-256GB): http://bit.ly/CFast

SD / microSD (8GB-256GB): http://bit.ly/SD-microSD

For embedded designs that require secure data storage, such as aerospace, factory automation, gaming and transportation, Greenliant’s portfolio of NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) SSDs are resistant to vibration and operate at industrial temperatures (-40°C to +85°C).

eMMC (2GB-64GB): http://bit.ly/eMMC-SSD

PATA (512MB-8GB): http://bit.ly/PATA-SSD

SATA (2GB-128GB): http://bit.ly/SATA-SSD

With built-in power loss protection, hardware based AES 256-bit encryption and on-chip adaptive RAID, Greenliant’s Industrial Enterprise SSDs protect customer data in write-intensive applications, such as datacenters, online transaction processing, high performance computing, and energy and power.

SATA 2.5” (480GB-3.84TB): http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-Enterprise-SSD

NVMe U.2 (800GB-3.84TB): http://bit.ly/NVMe-U2-Enterprise-SSD

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, ArmourDrive and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks are recognized as being held by their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c789baa6-f8a4-45ad-b936-ec97b438d0b7

CONTACT: Media Contact: Tara Yingst Greenliant 408-200-8062 [email protected]