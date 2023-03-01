Image: GreenLight Biosciences Lexington lab GreenLight Biosciences today announced it will host a two-part R&D Day Series for analysts and investors.

BOSTON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to deliver on the full potential of RNA to address some of the world’s toughest problems in human health and agriculture, today announced it will host a two-part R&D Day Series for analysts and investors.

Session One: Plant Health

Date: Tuesday, March 7 th , 2023

, 2023 Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: GreenLight Biosciences North Carolina Biotech Center in Research Triangle Park, NC

Session Two: Human Health

Date: Thursday, March 9 th , 2023

, 2023 Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: GreenLight Biosciences Headquarters in Lexington, MA

The event will provide a comprehensive update on GreenLight’s R&D strategy and progress.

A webcast of both events will be available live and can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.greenlightbiosciences.com. Registration is available here: https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/rdshowcase/ and a replay of the webcasts will be available at https://investors.greenlightbio.com for approximately 30 days.

About GreenLight Biosciences

Founded in 2008, GreenLight aims to address some of the world’s biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. In human health, this includes messenger RNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company’s breakthrough cell-free RNA platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective production of RNA. GreenLight’s human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review. GreenLight is a public benefit corporation that trades under the ticker GRNA on Nasdaq. For more information, including our latest investor presentation and other materials, please visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/.

Availability of Other Information About GreenLight Biosciences

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Thomas Crampton

SVP Corporate Affairs

GreenLight Biosciences

press@greenlightbio.com

Investor Contact:

Ingrid Fung

Director, Enterprise Operations and Strategy & Head of Investor Relations

GreenLight Biosciences

investors@greenlightbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d978b0e7-889a-448e-bf0d-475455d545c8