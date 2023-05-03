Highly Respected Former AMD, HPE and EMC Channel and Sales Executive Joins Fast Growing National Managed Services Provider

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreenPages, a nationally recognized leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, today announced it has named technology industry veteran Terry Richardson as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Richardson, most recently North American Channel Chief at AMD, is reporting to GreenPages President Joshua Dinneen.

With three decades of experience in global channel, enterprise and OEM sales, Richardson is among the most highly respected, trusted and knowledgeable sales leaders in the industry. He brings a deep and broad network of contacts in both the global channel, as well as the technology partner community, to GreenPages.

Richardson will lead GreenPages revenue-generating activities, partner relationship management and business development, with a focus on driving continued growth and accelerating the company’s success in cloud, cybersecurity and managed services. He will work closely with Dinneen and the entire GreenPages sales team to develop and execute strategies that build customer relationships, expand market share, and increase revenue and profitability.

“Terry Richardson is arguably one of the most decorated, passionate and trusted sales leaders in enterprise technology today with an unparalleled track record of delivering outstanding results for several of the world’s most prominent tech brands,” said Dinneen. “His deep understanding of the channel and the vendor community, coupled with his expertise in driving incremental revenue growth, make him the ideal leader to help us take GreenPages to the next level. We are honored to have him join our leadership team.”

Prior to AMD, Richardson spent more than a decade at HPE and Hewlett-Packard (HP) in a series of increasingly responsible roles. Most recently, he was VP and General Manager US Enterprise Sales -East at HPE. He previously was VP, North American Channels & Alliances, VP, SMB, SLED and Service Provider Sales and Vice President of Channel Sales at HP. Prior to HP, Richardson was EVP of Worldwide Sales at SEPATON and earlier in his career, he spent five years at EMC in VP roles in Healthcare, Channel and OEM Sales.

“The opportunity to join GreenPages and contribute to its continued success is extremely energizing to me and one I simply could not turn down,” said Richardson. “GreenPages is one of the best-positioned MSPs and well ahead of many of its competitors. They have all the foundation pieces in place – a strong and expanding leadership team, growth engines in cloud, cybersecurity and managed services, and a top-tier private equity firm supporting their growth. I look forward to working with the talented team at GreenPages, and our strategic technology partners to drive growth and deliver business outcomes for our customers.”

“Terry is a great addition to the GreenPages team, as he understands what it takes to partner successfully and win together in the market,” said Bob Skelley, VP, Channel Strategy and Development, Arctic Wolf. “Terry is widely respected across vendor, solution provider and customer communities and is among the very best at building trust and deep relationships. We are excited to work with him and the GreenPages team to continue the great success we’ve enjoyed together.”

“I’m thrilled to see Terry join GreenPages, an HPE partner,” said Phil Soper, North America Head of Channel Sales, HPE. “We see a significant opportunity to transform our partnership around our cloud operating model- HPE GreenLake. Terry happens to have significant HPE experience, but he also has an incredible channel pedigree, is a true professional and a transformational leader. I have no doubt this chapter in his story will be incredibly successful.”

About GreenPages

GreenPages is an innovative, digital-first IT and cybersecurity firm that plans, implements, and manages secure, high-performance digital operating environments for leading companies nationwide. It is uniquely positioned with extensive technology expertise in security and cloud to deliver complete infrastructure solutions that enable companies to drive business outcomes and compete in the digitally-driven economy.

