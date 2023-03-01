Company Returns to Portsmouth After 25 Years in Kittery, Maine; Will Continue to Offer Employees a Hybrid Work Environment in new Facility Located at Pease International Tradeport

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreenPages, a nationally recognized leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, NH. After more than 25 years in Kittery, Maine, GreenPages will move into a brand-new 13,000-square-foot office space at the Pease International Tradeport.

Portsmouth, known for its vibrant downtown, rich history and position as the backbone of New Hampshire’s strong economy, is the perfect location for GreenPages to continue its growth and success. The new headquarters office will accommodate up to 100 employees, is conveniently located near major highways and is less than an hour from Boston, Portland, Manchester/Nashua and Concord.

“We look forward to returning to Portsmouth and reestablishing GreenPages as a part of the local business and technology community,” said Ron Dupler, CEO of GreenPages. “We believe that the city’s thriving business environment and access to top talent will enable us to effectively recruit and retain top talent in the region and continue delivering exceptional value to our growing portfolio of customers and technology partners.”

In selecting its new headquarters, GreenPages sought to create an energizing, fun, and collaborative workspace that is conducive to the modern workforce. In so doing, it will accommodate employees who prefer to work in the office, those who want to work from home, and those who want a hybrid approach and do both. The office will include dedicated locations for those who want to be in the office more than two days a week and utilize hoteling software for employees who will come in less frequently.

GreenPages has a long history of providing innovative technology solutions and services to mid-sized companies and small enterprises in a variety of industries. From cloud and data center transformation to managed services and cybersecurity, GreenPages helps organizations leverage technology to drive business growth and improve efficiency.

The company’s new headquarters will be located at 2 International Drive, Suite 260, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide GreenPages with the space and resources it needs to continue delivering the best possible service to its customers. The move is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

For more information about GreenPages please visit the company website.

About GreenPages

GreenPages is an innovative, digital-first IT and cybersecurity firm that plans, implements, and manages secure, high-performance digital operating environments for leading companies nationwide. It is uniquely positioned with extensive technology expertise in security and cloud to deliver complete infrastructure solutions that enable companies to drive business outcomes and compete in the digitally-driven economy.

For more information, contact:

Sarah Foote

GreenPages

sarah.foote@greenpages.com