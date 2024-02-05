VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenridge Exploration Inc. (“Greenridge” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3), announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,526,315 units (each, a “Unit”), at a purchase price of $0.38 per Unit, to raise total gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the “Placement”).
