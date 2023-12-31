Nick McKim says national security committee documents used to justify the war may answer questions about momentous foreign policy decisionMorrison government failed to hand over national security documentsThe release of the 2003 cabinet papers “barely scratches the surface” of the Howard government’s “disastrous decision to go to war in Iraq” and reinforces the need for a parliamentary vote before committing Australia to future wars, Greens senator Nick McKim has said.McKim has demanded the full release of all national security committee and cabinet documents related to the 2003 decision, which committed Australia to the US-led “Coalition of the willing” to invade Iraq. Continue reading…

Read Full Story