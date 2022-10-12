JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Greenwave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Meeks, will be presenting at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference this morning, October 12, 2022, at 11:30am ET.

“With our 12th metal recycling facility opening by the end of October and the installation of our second shredder nearing completion, we believe Greenwave is poised for significant expansion,” stated Danny Meeks, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave. “We know the past ten weeks have been frustrating for Greenwave’s shareholders. The automatic conversion of all of the Company’s convertible debt at $6.02 per share on July 22, 2022 has resulted in Greenwave having its strongest balance sheet in its corporate history. We are thankful to Greenwave’s shareholders for your continued support and look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.”

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. Steel is one of the world’s most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times while offering significant economic and environmental benefits when compared with virgin materials. For more information, please visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

