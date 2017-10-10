Greenway Innovative Energy Participates in East Africa Chamber of Commerce Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas,, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenway Technologies, Inc. (UMED: OTCQB), participated in the recent East Africa Chamber of Commerce (EACC) Conference in Dallas, Texas. The company is pleased to support the efforts of the EACC and to share information about its innovative gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology. The annual event is held to advance the social and economic development relationship between businesses and governmental agencies of East Africa and US companies.

East Africa is rich in natural resources, including natural gas. Greenway’s proprietary, small-scale gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology offers a unique method to transform natural gas into life-sustaining outputs including clean diesel fuel, water, and electricity.

Pat Six, Chairman of Greenway Technologies Inc., provided an overview of the technology during a speech at the event and also participated in the Energy and Infrastructure Roundtable discussion. He described the company’s technology and noted that the company is seeking private or governmental partners to build the company’s first plant on the African continent. Mr. Six stated that the company’s technology offers a method for gas-to-liquids that will profit the partners and provide much-needed clean fuel, water, and power outputs with minimal emissions.

Greenway Technologies, Inc. was a sponsor of the conference and is hosting a group of officials from several East African nations to view the working GTL pilot plant at the University of Texas, Arlington.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements and information as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, therefore, is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the actual results, business conditions, business developments, losses, and contingencies, and local and foreign factors will not differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including market conditions, competition, advances in technology, and other factors.

CONTACT: Greenway Technologies, Inc. Contact Investor Relations 817-346-6900