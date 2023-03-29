ARLINGTON, TEXAS, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI), (the “Company”), an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) technology development company, today announced the issuance of two new patents in its portfolio of patents covering its G-ReformerTM technology, which is used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas, or “syngas,” for further conversion into liquid fuels. These two new patents are the latest addition to Greenway’s portfolio of issued patents and pending patent applications owned or licensed by Greenway and covering the G-ReformerTM technology and other technologies related to GTL processes.

United States Patent No. 11,453,827 issued on September 27, 2022, and United States Patent No. 11,608,473 issued on March 21, 2023. These are the fifth and sixth granted patents relating to the G-ReformerTM technology. These newly issued patents further expand upon the apparatuses and methods for generating syngas and liquid fuels from natural gas sources as detailed in previously issued United States Patent No. 10,633,594. As described in the ‘594 patent, the claimed apparatuses and methods utilize a low-pressure combustion and catalyst system to generate syngas from inputs of methane, oxygen, and steam, and then converts the syngas into liquid fuels using a Fischer-Tropsch reactor.

Greenway’s patented G-ReformerTM units can be coupled with Fischer-Tropsch reactor/catalyst modules and then deployed to field locations to process natural gas into syngas from a variety of remote natural gas sources, which may include natural gas that would otherwise be stranded, such as natural gas found in capped wells and remote storage facilities. Syngas derived from these abundantly available natural gas sources may then be converted into liquid fuels, which are cleaner than liquid fuels derived from petroleum. The technology is capable of producing high-value fuels and chemicals including n-Hexane, n-Heptane, n-Octane, n-Decane, n-Dodecane, and n- Tridecane, as well as alcohols including ethanol and methanol.

In a statement, Ray Wright, Greenway’s Chairman of the Board and President of Greenway Innovative Energy said, “These two new patents are further evidence of the uniqueness of the innovative technology developed by Greenway, in conjunction with the University of Texas at Arlington, over the past 10 years. We believe that this technology will ultimately be used to provide incrementally cleaner fuels while minimizing the environmental impact, consistent with worldwide green initiatives.”

AdamsIP, LLC represented Greenway in prosecuting the above patents before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company is engaged in the research and development of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems and micro-plants that can be scaled to meet specific gas field production requirements. The Company’s patented and proprietary technologies have been realized in its first commercial G-ReformerTM unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas, which when combined with a Fischer-Tropsch reactor and catalyst, produces liquid fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and methanol. G-Reformer units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane and/or biomass gas. When derived from any of these natural gas sources, the liquid fuels created are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels. For more information about Greenway Technologies, visit gwtechinc.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.