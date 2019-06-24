Greenway Technologies Annual Shareholder Meeting Call In Line

Breaking News
ARLINGTON, TEXAS, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GWTI), an advanced gas-to-liquids technology development company today announces the call in line for the Annual Shareholders meeting being held on June 26, 2019 at the Hilton Hotel in Arlington Texas beginning at 9:00am Central Time. The call in line will be active beginning at 8:45am Central Time. Shareholders will be able to hear the proceedings of the meeting, but will not have the ability to vote or ask questions.

The Call in Line is: 319-527-2480

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.
Based in Arlington, Texas, Greenway Technologies, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy is engaged in the research and development of proprietary small-scale gas-to-liquids (GTL) syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet individual oil and gas field production requirements. The company’s patented technology has been realized in its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer® unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas, and when combined with a Fischer-Tropsch reactor and catalyst, to create liquid fuels. G-Reformer units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane and/or biomass to produce fuels including diesel, jet fuel and methanol. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels.

The company was formerly known as UMED Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI) in June 2017.

For more information about GWTI, visit www.gwtechinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The information found in this Press Release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction based upon the information found in this Press Release.

Investors & Analysts Contact:
Greenway Investor Relations
800-289-2515
[email protected]
SEC Filings can be found at:
http://gwtechinc.com/SEC-filings/

