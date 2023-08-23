Located in Philadelphia, the location is part of a multi-unit deal to expand its footprint in the southeast

PHILADELPHIA, Miss., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest Fresh Flex location at 10040 Frog Level Road, Philadelphia, MS 39350. The location is the first within the state and with franchise organization, DT of Philadelphia LLC, with whom the brand signed a multi-unit deal to continue adding new locations across Alabama and Mississippi last year.

The restaurant is built in the all-new Fresh Flex layout that offers a sleek, modernized design with bold color palettes, including a glowing green tower and the brand’s iconic sun logo muraled on the wall. Customers on the go can utilize a double drive-thru lane and pick-up lockers with QR code capabilities for third-party delivery services. Part of the brand’s Menu of Venues business model, Fresh Flex layouts are designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience for the guest and showcase Del Taco’s working kitchen.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to introduce the great state of Mississippi to Del Taco with this new location in Philadelphia,” says Franchisee Brandon Jones. “For months, people have been anticipating this opening, and I’m confident local residents will instantly come to love the fresh-quality dishes and stellar customer service the chain is known for.”

The Philadelphia location will continue Del Taco’s legacy of offering guests delicious signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant’s working kitchen, and diners can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors.

New fans in the area will come to love the brand’s classic menu items including a wide variety of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages and Del Taco’s famous Crinkle Cut fries. The company also delivers the largest value menu in the QSR industry with the “20 Under $2” Menu featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, a quesadilla, and beverages.

For those interested in joining the Philadelphia Del Taco team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

