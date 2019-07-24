Gregg Jantz Jr Celebrates 9 Years of Edmonds Segway Tours

Teenage founder, Gregg Jantz Jr, of Edmond Segway Tours celebrates 9 years of success!

Edmonds, WA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Running a business, especially a startup, is no easy feat. This explains why a high number of startups fail within their first year of operations. As such, for a teen-run business to thrive for 9 years straight, it is a reason to celebrate.

Gregg Jantz Jr. started his Segway business at the tender age of 11, and over the last 9 years, he has turned it into a respectable brand in the Seattle area. It is not uncommon to see riders cruising around on his Segways on the Seattle waterfront.

This company’s beginnings are as interesting as its journey. At the age of 11, the family went on vacation to Hawaii and Gregg loved the sight of people cruising around on Segways. He asked his mother to let him ride one. Though she thought he was too young for this sport, she allowed him to go ahead and try it, in the company of his dad. That’s how he got fixated to Segways, but felt sad that they were not available everywhere. His newfound passion led him to seek a way of making Segways more available, a quest that led him to the Segway factory in New Hampshire. The rest, as they say, is history.

Over the years, Gregg Jantz Jr has managed to keep the business going, through continuous innovation, including tapping into the tourism market. His company’s Segways are often used by tourists for guided tours in the Seattle area.

To learn more about the interesting activities that Edmonds Segway Tours has to offer, and celebrate with its founder, visit their offices on 300 Admiral Way, Suite 104, or call 206-947-5439. You may also email them on [email protected] .

