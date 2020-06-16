Breaking News
Gremlin Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

San Jose, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gremlin, the Chaos Engineering company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that Gremlin provides deep expertise in the discipline of Chaos Engineering, and helps customers integrate chaos experiments into their DevOps workflows.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

“As ex-Amazonians, we have been fans of how AWS enables engineers for a long time,” said Kolton Andrus, CEO and Co-Founder of Gremlin. “Building Gremlin on top of AWS was a natural choice, and many of our existing customers are also heavy AWS users. We have the experience to help other companies deal with new failure modes as they move to the cloud.”

DevOps teams can improve resilience by automating chaos experiments throughout the software delivery process. Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Gremlin as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on Monitoring, Logging, and Performance. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Many organizations approach the concept of chaos engineering with the attitude that the practice is far too risky to execute into production,” said Jim Scheibmeir, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner. “The reality is that avoiding chaos engineering is equivalent to embracing crisis engineering.”

About Gremlin
Gremlin is the world’s first hosted Chaos Engineering service with a mission to help build a more reliable internet. It turns failure into resilience by offering engineers a fully hosted solution to safely experiment on complex systems, in order to identify weaknesses before they impact customers and cause revenue loss. Founded by CEO Kolton Andrus and CTO Matthew Fornaciari in 2016, the company has since raised funding from Amplify Partners, Index Ventures, and Redpoint Ventures. Existing customers include Charter Communications, Expedia, Mailchimp, Qualtrics, Target, Twilio, Under Armour, and Walmart.

