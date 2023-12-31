Residents say ministers have wasted six years and ‘dodged’ making plan for tower since fire claimed 72 livesResidents and bereaved families say they have been left “in limbo” over the future of Grenfell Tower after a decision to award a new maintenance contract for the building until 2027.More than £100m has already been spent on tower maintenance and site management since the fire that claimed 72 lives in June 2017. Housing secretary Michael Gove is now under pressure to provide a timeline for deciding on demolition. Continue reading…

