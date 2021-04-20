GreyOrange Appoints Former SAP Executive Alex Carvalhal as Global Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
Carvalhal will lead financial operations to support global growth

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreyOrange, a global software provider that leverages artificial intelligence, robots and machine learning to modernize fulfillment operations, today announced the appointment of Alex Carvalhal as Chief Financial Officer effective May 1, 2021. Vartul Jain, who has led GreyOrange financial operations since 2016 as Vice President, Finance and then Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will transition to a strategic business growth role at that time. Carvalhal is based out of GreyOrange’s global headquarters in the greater Atlanta area and will draw on his extensive experience in key financial and global business strategy roles at leading enterprises such as SAP, Lenovo and Motorola to help shape the Company’s global growth strategy and performance.

“Alex is an executive finance leader with more than 30 years of experience driving global growth for SaaS technology operations of all sizes,” said GreyOrange Chief Executive Officer, Samay Kohli. “His proven record of growing revenue, developing successful financial strategies and serving as an advisor and partner to business executives and board leadership makes him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to gain customers and revolutionize fulfillment through our unique combination of AI-driven software and advanced robotics.”

Before joining GreyOrange, Carvalhal served as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance for Customer Experience at SAP where he identified and led opportunities to expand profitability, including revamping the organizational structure to improve efficiency and deploying a new business model to enhance financial decision-making. During his 11-year career at SAP, Carvalhal led a variety of key growth initiatives in Latin America and Asia, including serving three years as CFO and Vice President of Finance and Representative Director of SAP Japan. There, he led strategies that triggered more than 30 percent growth in on-premise business and more than 90 percent growth in cloud business while also improving profitability and customer Net Promoter scores.

“As companies continue to navigate through significant change in the wake of COVID-19, leaders are looking to GreyOrange to provide automation, artificial intelligence and advanced robotics to modernize their operations,” said Carvalhal. “I look forward to adding my expertise in innovative financial strategies to the advantages GreyOrange brings to its customers as we accelerate our global growth,” he added.

Prior to SAP, Carvalhal provided financial leadership and direction at Lenovo and Motorola. In 1999, he became Motorola’s Corporate Treasurer and spent the next 10 years steering finance in Latin America. He advanced through a series of fast-track promotions, culminating in his role as the Senior Director for the Key Account Team in Sales. In 2009, Carvalhal was hired by Lenovo to spearhead all aspects of finance as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. He mapped a five-year growth plan that paved the way for a subsidiary’s evolution into a hub for new investments, growing profitability by 12 percent in just one year and improving cash flow.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the only company that modernizes fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with an AI-driven Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, people, robots to optimize performance across a distribution center. The GreyMatter ™ FOS works with the company’s Ranger Robot Series (as well as robots and equipment from other companies) to feed real-time data into always-solving algorithms that calculate each next-best decision, whether solving for every-day omnichannel performance or solving for peak period commitments. By optimizing how inventory is picked, packed and shipped in real-time, companies can make and keep more promises to customers and stores, accelerate throughput, lower costs, meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and protect the safety of people and inventory. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b6c5eae-8af4-406d-ac9a-c72427ed12a5

