GreyOrange Appoints Lesley Simmonds VP Global Business Development and Alliances

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreyOrange , a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System and Ranger™ Robot Series, today announced the appointment of Lesley Simmonds as Vice President of Global Business Development and Alliances. Simmonds will lead GreyOrange’s global growth strategy and spearhead the expansion of the company’s Alliance Ecosystem.

“Lesley is a pragmatic business leader with global experience and a passion for business strategy and development,” said Jeff Cashman, Chief Operating Officer at GreyOrange. “Her addition comes at the perfect time as we continue to build a robust Alliance Ecosystem that further drives GreyOrange’s leadership in modern fulfillment and commitment to the market.”

GreyOrange is the only company that modernizes fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with an AI-driven Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, people, robots to optimize performance across a distribution center. The GreyMatter FOS works with the company’s Ranger Robot Series (as well as robots and equipment from other companies) to feed real-time data into always-solving algorithms that calculate each next-best decision, whether solving for everyday omnichannel performance or solving for peak period commitments. By optimizing how inventory is picked, packed, and shipped in real-time, companies can make and keep more promises to customers and stores, accelerate throughput, lower costs, meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and protect the safety of people and inventory.

“GreyOrange is transforming the way companies realize fulfillment,” said Simmonds. “Broadening the GreyOrange ecosystem of strategic partners will drive rapid transformation to market at a time when speed to fulfill heavily influences consumer purchasing decisions. The community of consultancies, complementary technology providers, and channel partners augment our global go-to-market strategy, furthering our substantial technological competitive advantages and solution scalability. Organizations can implement new modern fulfillment solutions with confidence knowing the power of GreyOrange’s ecosystem stands behind it.”

Simmonds has 20 years of global experience and comes to GreyOrange from Theatro where she served as VP and General Manager of the Hospitality Business Unit and VP of Global Business Strategy and Development. Simmonds has worked with several start-ups and industry-leading companies, including XCCommerce, Oracle, and Retek, with roles emphasizing global go-to-market and product strategy, business development, and channels and alliances.

