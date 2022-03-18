Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GreyOrange Names Sara Gardner Vice President of Product Marketing

GreyOrange Names Sara Gardner Vice President of Product Marketing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

–Gardner will lead the Product Marketing organization as GreyOrange becomes the omnichannel fulfillment platform of choice–

Sara Gardner, VP, Product Marketing

Sara Gardner, VP, Product Marketing
Sara Gardner, VP, Product Marketing

ATLANTA, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreyOrange, the fulfillment platform leader, announces the appointment of Sara Gardner as Vice President of Product Marketing. In this role, Gardner will lead the Product Marketing team in promoting hyper-growth for GreyOrange as the top fulfillment platform for global retailers and fulfillment operations.

“Sara has an incredible eye for emerging trends and a wealth of experience with industrial products and solutions, as well as Silicon Valley technology,” said Guy Arama, chief marketing officer, GreyOrange. “Her product marketing leadership will be crucial in developing innovative strategies to help GreyOrange grow, scale and thrive.”

Sara Gardner has a proven track record of launching new products and businesses in both the United States and United Kingdom and a strong aptitude for market analysis, segmentation and positioning. She also brings a deep technology background in IoT, Artificial Intelligence and SaaS to GreyOrange which aligns perfectly with the growth goals for the company.

“Digitalization is poised to transform all aspects of the supply chain,” said Gardner. “The GreyOrange fulfillment platform lets us deliver on the speed, scale and complexity needed to meet the fulfillment demands of today and help transform the warehouse into a more intuitive and efficient environment for workers. I’m excited to be part of the future of GreyOrange and proud to join the ranks of women technology leaders in this evolving industry.”

Gardner joins GreyOrange most recently from Johnson Controls Inc., where she was Head of Global Growth Strategy and Marketing for the company’s surveillance and physical access control portfolios. Prior to Johnson Controls Inc. she was Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Strategy for Hitachi Insight Group, where she co-founded Hitachi’s inaugural global IoT business and helped define and launch the Hitachi Lumada platform and portfolio of solutions. Sara also spent four years as Head of BI/DW Product Management and Product Marketing at Hewlett Packard and 11 years in various product management, marketing, alliances and technical sales roles with Oracle Corporation.

About GreyOrange
GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

Media Contact:
Will Haraway
LeadCoverage
will@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23ee8d7b-e93a-4050-9820-5fe03e8b0e31

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.