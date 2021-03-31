Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GreyOrange SVP and Global COO Jeff Cashman Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know”

GreyOrange SVP and Global COO Jeff Cashman Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Jeff Cashman

GreyOrange SVP and Global COO Jeff Cashman Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know”

GreyOrange SVP and Global COO Jeff Cashman Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know”

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreyOrange Senior Vice President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Cashman has been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 “Pros to Know.” The annual Pros to Know list recognizes supply chain executives whose leadership and accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain strategy or technology for a competitive advantage.

“Jeff’s comprehensive understanding of supply chain ecosystems, strategies and operating models is highly beneficial to our customers and to GreyOrange as an organization,” said Samay Kohli, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GreyOrange. “His market insights are grounded in more than 30 years of experience advising and working alongside companies known for having the most progressive and high performing supply chains in the world.”

As SVP and Global COO, Cashman shapes strategies that drive global customer acquisition, market penetration, revenue growth, solution delivery and customer success.

“Fulfillment has never been more challenging for companies of all sizes that now must pivot quickly to accommodate shifting demand across products, brands and channels – all while adhering to varying business regulations by country as we manage through this global pandemic,” said Cashman.

“Our GreyMatter Fulfillment Operating System and Ranger series of smart robots work together to keep our customers’ fulfillment operations resilient, flexible and scalable to the level these modern times demand. It’s invigorating to be at the forefront of changing how global brands partner with technology providers to advance their fulfillment capabilities and market advantages to solve the industry’s most daunting challenges,” Cashman concluded.

Earlier this month, GreyOrange partnered with Vicarious to launch the industry’s only Autonomous Vertical Picking solution for automated pick-n-pack operations in apparel and omnichannel fulfillment. The first-of-its-kind fulfillment innovation drives efficiency, safety and sustainability in distribution centers.

For more than 20 years, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s “Pros to Know” Awards have recognized supply chain, manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s industry. See the full list of 2021 Pros to know on Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is a global leader in AI-driven software (the GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System) and smart robotics (the Ranger™ Robot Series) that automate and modernize fulfillment operations. GreyOrange builds software and robots together so they cooperate in selecting and executing warehouse activities based on a company’s priorities. This enables companies to better meet the demands of modern commerce by making and keeping more customer promises, capturing more revenue, maximizing efficiency and improving work experiences for their employees. For more information on GreyOrange, visit www.GreyOrange.com.

Media Contact

Allison Mills
LeadCoverage
[email protected]
706-200-2148

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f614020-63e6-4c3b-ab91-909dc700f721

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.