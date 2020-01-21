Greystone Adds Donika Schnell as Senior Healthcare Relationship Manager in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Donika Schnell has joined as a Managing Director based in Los Angeles, California. In her role at Greystone, Ms. Schnell will be working closely with healthcare facility owners to provide them with debt and other capital solutions, including bridge financing, FHA loans, Agency loans and JV equity.

Ms. Schnell has managed health care lending portfolios collectively valued at $3 billion throughout the course of her 30-year long career, which includes providing term loans for acquisitions, refinancings, and bridge lending solutions across various sectors in healthcare.

Most recently, she served as a Senior Managing Director and head of healthcare banking at MB Financial Bank, which was acquired by Fifth Third Bank last year. She has also held similar positions at Opus Bank, BBVA Compass Bank, CapitalSource Finance and other organizations. An accountant by training, Ms. Schnell began her career as a hospital consultant for KPMG Peat Marwick and was a senior accountant for the University of Chicago Hospitals.

“Donika’s passion for helping the healthcare industry find the right financing solutions is the hallmark of her decades-long career in this industry, and makes her a perfect fit Greystone,” said Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA lending platform. “We are committed to providing a best-in-class lending experience to all of our clients, and are thrilled that Donika is onboard to help serve our growing base of healthcare clients, not only in Los Angeles and the West Coast, but across the U.S.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.