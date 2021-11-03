Greystone Affordable Development Appoints James Baugh as VP, Finance

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Affordable Development, a national affordable housing developer, announced James Baugh has been named Vice President, Finance. In this leadership role, Mr. Baugh will lead a team of analysts and asset managers responsible for providing capital solutions for Greystone Affordable Development’s pipeline of projects.

Mr. Baugh has served in the Housing Tax Credit industry for over 22 years and brings extensive experience in affordable housing development, investor relations, capital markets and asset management. Prior to joining Greystone, he successfully worked with other regional and national affordable housing development and syndication groups where he was directly involved in the acquisition/rehab, recapitalization and new construction of close to 100 properties totaling over 6,800 units.

Greystone Affordable Development helps owners and property developers add to and preserve the nation’s affordable housing stock with its expertise in development, construction, and finance structures. The team, led by President and CEO Tanya Eastwood, brings deep expertise in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, tax-exempt bonds, and government-backed funding to help create and preserve thousands of affordable homes per year.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jim to the Greystone Affordable Development team and excited for the expertise he brings to the table,” said Ms. Eastwood. “As our team continues expansion into new suburban and urban markets across the region, we look to apply all of the affordable housing finance tools at our disposal. Jim will serve as a critical financial architect to help ensure our projects are successful.”

Mr. Baugh attended The Ohio State University, receiving a BA in Economics, as well as the University of Dayton where he earned his MBA in Finance. Reporting to Ms. Eastwood, he will be based in Ohio.

About Greystone Affordable Development

Greystone Affordable Development, an affiliate of Greystone, is a development and transaction management group that is focused on meeting the challenges associated with the creation, recapitalization, and preservation of affordable housing throughout the U.S. To date, the group has developed approximately 14,500 apartment homes with another 5,800 in various stages of completion in 12 states. The group’s mission is to create meaningful and significant impacts on communities by helping to provide low-wealth households with decent, safe affordable housing.

About Greystone

Greystone, together with its affiliates, is a private, national commercial real estate finance firm with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

