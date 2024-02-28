NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $81,129,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® loan to refinance a 397-unit multifamily property in Jurupa Valley, CA. The financing was originated by Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider at Greystone, working in conjunction with BMO Bank. BMO provided the construction loan on the property and collaborated with Greystone for a permanent exit on behalf of client Bridge Investment Group.

Vernola Marketplace Apartments is a luxury multifamily property built in 2022. Amenities at the community include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, playground, EV charging stations, game room, three outdoor kitchens, soccer field and resident events.

The $81.1 million non-recourse, fixed-rate loan was financed through Freddie Mac’s Optigo® Program and index locked within 24 hours after the Federal Reserve meeting in early November 2023, resulting in an opportunistic rate drop.

“BMO’s collaboration with Greystone allowed for an ideal execution for our valued customer,” said Kim Liautaud, head of BMO’s US Commercial Banking real estate group. “The Agency loan exit fit our client’s need and our pipeline of opportunities continues to grow with Greystone.”

“Greystone’s position as a leading Agency lender gives clients the confidence that we know the lending landscape and can execute on their vision, and a primary reason why we are a preferred choice in multifamily finance,” said Rich Martinez, head of Agency lending at Greystone.

“Bridge Investment Group’s experience with Greystone on this refinance was seamless, especially considering it was the first transaction we’ve done with Greystone. The transaction was very smooth and exceeded our expectations,” said Spencer Dunlop, Director of Debt Capital Markets at Bridge Investment Group.

