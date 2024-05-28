NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, provided a $6,110,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH) loan to finance two permanent supportive living properties in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. The financing was originated by Avi Lifshitz, a loan originator at Greystone, on behalf of David Levitan of Liberty One Group.

The multifamily shelters, located on West 133rd Street and operated by non-profit Urban Resource Institute in partnership with NYC’s Department of Homeless Services, are comprised of 34 individual residential units across two contiguous five-story walk-up buildings. The unit mix includes studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, and all units contain private bathrooms and kitchens.

“Greystone aims to not only be a leading provider of financing for affordable housing, but to be active experts in all areas of mission-driven housing and the various ways it can be both supported and created,” said Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Greystone. “We appreciate the close collaboration with Freddie Mac, which absolutely aligns with our mission to help secure much-needed quality housing for individuals across New York City and beyond.”

“As a core element of our mission and Equitable Housing Finance Plan, Freddie Mac works to help advance equity, affordability and sustainability for families in traditionally underserved communities,” said Peter Lillestolen, Vice President, Multifamily Production & Sales, Targeted Affordable Housing. “Permanent Supportive Housing is a critical solution for a vulnerable population, and we are proud to be part of creative, intentional partnerships like this one, where we can come together to bring supportive living communities to life.”

