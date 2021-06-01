Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Greystone Appoints Marc Fox as Chief Financial Officer

Greystone Appoints Marc Fox as Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has appointed Marc Fox as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Based in New York, Mr. Fox will serve an integral role on the executive leadership team at Greystone. Bruce Bolick, who has served as CFO for over 12 years, will transition the role to Mr. Fox and retire at the end of 2021.

Joining from Ladder Capital Finance, where he served as CFO for 12 years, Mr. Fox brings a wealth of experience in his more than two decades in real estate finance helping to grow and scale dynamic organizations. He has led multiple corporate transformations throughout his career, covering the entire ecosystem of financial structures and debt and equity offerings in commercial real estate.

Prior to Ladder Capital, Mr. Fox served as Executive Vice President and Treasurer at GMAC Commercial Mortgage (Capmark Financial Group) and its $23 billion in global assets. Mr. Fox holds both an MBA and Bachelor’s of Science in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Marc’s experience is a perfect fit for Greystone and the path we envision for our future,” said Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO, Greystone. “With the recent growth across a range of platforms and offerings for our clients from sales advisory to lending and servicing, and the increased activity and interest we are seeing from the capital markets, Marc’s expertise will be invaluable as we harness those opportunities. I’m thrilled to welcome Marc to the team.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.