Greystone Arranges $45.3 Million Refinance for Forte Real Estate Development’s 200-Unit Multifamily Development in Middlesex, NJ

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that it has arranged a $45.3 million loan on behalf of Forte Real Estate Development for The View at Middlesex, a recently-completed 200-unit class-A multifamily property located at 220 Lincoln Boulevard in downtown Middlesex, NJ. The new loan was originated by Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. (“BSPRT”) and used to refinance the original construction loan provided by Procida Funding in 2018. The property commenced pre-leasing in late summer, received its first TCO in August, and was approximately 20% leased at loan closing.

The View is located in the heart of Middlesex, NJ offering its tenants a central regional location with easy transportation access plus walkability to local neighborhood shops. The View features upscale unit offerings with modern, quality designed interiors and amenities. The property consists of four, 5-story buildings featuring spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with elevators. The 200 rental units are divided among 140 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom units and the property includes 250 surface parking spaces, 96 covered parking spaces and 7,700 square feet of retail space. The property also features approximately 10,000 square feet of amenities including a gym, screening room, yoga room, lounge areas, a game room, wading pool, landscaped courtyards and roof deck.

The Greystone Capital Advisors team led by Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch, Bryan Grover, and John Williams served as the exclusive advisor in arranging the debt on behalf of Forte.

“This loan is a perfect example of how transitional financing can help to de-risk and optimize a Sponsor’s business plan when there is a need for flexibility around the exit strategy,” said Drew Fletcher, President of Greystone Capital Advisors. “The new BSPRT loan allowed Forte to substantially reduce its interest carry, while providing additional runway to lease-up and stabilize the asset for the long-term. We are thrilled to have represented Forte in this transaction.”

“Forte completed a gorgeous multifamily project for which we’re happy to have provided a customized debt solution with the help of Greystone Capital Advisors,” said Brian Nowakowski, Managing Director at BSPRT. “At BSPRT, we specialize in providing flexible financing solutions that meet the many capital needs of our borrowers, originating both floating and fixed-rate loans.”

“We are excited to kick-off our relationship with BSPRT, and we look forward to working with them in the future,” said Massimo Pinelli, CEO and Founder of Forte. “As always, the Greystone team delivered a fantastic execution, and we are happy to have worked with them again as they play a key role in building out our pipeline.”

About Forte

Forte Real Estate Development is a vertically integrated real estate development, investment management and operations firm that invests in, repositions and develops medium and large size residential properties in New Jersey. Forte is locally based in New Jersey, giving them “real-world” insight into the markets in which they own, develop and operate properties. Forte provides investors and partners with an opportunity to achieve returns by acquiring and developing underutilized assets into sustainable properties. Forte’s properties feature modern stylish designs, quality interiors and first-class amenities. Since 2006, Forte has developed over 2,000 multifamily units and is one of the most active developers in Central New Jersey. For more information, visit www.buildforte.com.

About Benefit Street Partners

Benefit Street Partners LLC (“BSP”) is a leading credit-focused alternative asset management firm with over $34 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust managed by BSP. BSP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. that, together with its various subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton. For more information, please visit www.benefitstreetpartners.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. Greystone Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital intermediary and advisory team that services a select group of the most prominent real estate owners and developers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

