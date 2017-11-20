Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Close $48 Million in Multifamily Sales in Montgomery, Alabama in One Week

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors today announced it has closed on the sale of The Belmont in Montgomery, AL and Crossings of Millbrook in Millbrook, AL, for a combined $48,150,000. Walter Miller, Jim Jarrell, Cory Caroline Sams, and Bo Brown of Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors advised the buyers and sellers for The Belmont. Walter Miller, Cory Caroline Sams, Taylor Brown and Bo Brown represented the seller for The Crossings at Millbrook. Both deals closed within a few days of each other.

Crossings of Millbrook, acquired by PEM Real Estate Group, LLC for $24,400,000 on October 17, is a 240-unit property constructed in 2010. The community boasts a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and screened porches. Chandler Brown, of Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors, brought the buyer to the deal.

The Belmont, which was acquired by Anthos Properties for $23,750,000 on October 19, boasts 468 total units which were built in phases in 1988, 1996, and 1997. The community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with lake views and a park-like setting. Anthos Properties estimates that $3 million will be invested in capital expenditures to renovate roofs, siding, piping and improving the property’s amenities.

“There has been a marked increase in interest for investment in the Montgomery, AL market, and these two assets offer value-add opportunities for both buyers,” said Bo Brown, President, Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors.

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors
In 2016, Greystone, a real estate lending, investment and advisory company, and Brown Realty Advisors created a joint venture combining Greystone’s comprehensive financial platform and Brown Realty’s sales expertise in multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. In 2015, Brown Realty was #1 for sales of multifamily assets larger than 85 units built previous to 1995. Established in 1975, Brown Realty is one of the largest and oldest privately-held apartment brokerage firms in the South having closed more than $5 billion in acquisitions and dispositions.

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

