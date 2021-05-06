Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $39 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Cobb County, Georgia

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $39 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Cobb County, Georgia

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed the $39,000,000 sale of a multifamily property in Marietta, Georgia. Greystone Brown represented the seller, Aerial Development Group & Viking Capital, in the deal. The Greystone Brown team leading the transaction included Chandler Brown, Taylor Brown, Barden Brown, and Walter Miller.

Located in an admired location in Cobb County, The Hills at East Cobb is located at 1716 Terrell Mill Road. The multifamily asset consists of 266 units. The property is located just 1.5 miles from Braves Stadium, and offers residents a variety of amenities including a fitness center; swimming pool; splash pad; bocce ball court; luxury outdoor kitchen; picnic area with BBQ grills; clubhouse; and dog park.

“We are thrilled to have helped Aerial / Viking with another sale and have found it gratifying to be a part of their portfolio success,” said Chandler Brown, Director at Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors. ”It’s truly a seller’s market today, and our regional expertise indicates that the Atlanta MSA is an outperformer for potential investors. With the high barrier to entry for Cobb County, paired with the strong migration and job growth metrics, this transaction was a win-win for both parties.”

The buyer, Spaxel, LLC, assumed an existing Freddie Mac loan of $27,000,000 and plans an extensive capital improvement plan to reposition the asset to meet the growing demands of the micro- and macro-market trends.

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors
Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.