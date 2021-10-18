Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Greystone Closes Second Tranche of Financing for Harrison Street Senior Housing Portfolio Acquisition

Greystone Closes Second Tranche of Financing for Harrison Street Senior Housing Portfolio Acquisition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided debt financing for the acquisition of four senior housing properties in California. The Greystone Senior Housing Capital Markets team worked on behalf of Harrison Street to identify a capital solution for the portfolio acquisition, estimated by SeniorCare Investor to be valued at $546,700 per unit.

The latest collection of properties are located in Torrance, Sacramento, and Novato, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Operated by Oakmont Management Group, the senior housing communities were acquired from Gallaher Companies with life company financing. The four properties in this second tranche comprise 465 units and represent a portion of a portfolio of 24 total senior housing communities acquired by Harrison Street in California and Nevada for approximately $1.2 billion. Greystone closed financing for 16 of the properties earlier in 2021.

“It’s been gratifying working alongside Harrison Street on this pivotal acquisition for their strategic growth in the senior housing space,” said Mr. Cary Tremper, head of Greystone’s Senior Housing Capital Markets team. “There are copious funding options available today, and we are honored to have worked with the team once again to match them with the solutions that fit best for this large-scale acquisition.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.