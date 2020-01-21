Breaking News
Home / Top News / Greystone Deepens Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Lending Capabilities with Cullen O’Grady in Maryland

Greystone Deepens Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Lending Capabilities with Cullen O’Grady in Maryland

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Cullen R. O’Grady has joined as a Managing Director and senior loan originator based in the company’s Rockville, Maryland office.

Mr. O’Grady has more than 16 years of multifamily investment sales experience in the Washington, D.C. and Mid-Atlantic markets. He has deep expertise in debt structure and origination, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA financing, as well as equity placement and investment sales for acquisitions, refinancing and recapitalization opportunities.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. O’Grady has handled more than $1 billion in real estate financings and investment sale transactions of multifamily, office, self-storage, mixed-use and single-tenant net-leased properties throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining Greystone, he was a Managing Director for multifamily and manufactured housing community agency lending with SunTrust Commercial Real Estate (formally Pillar Finance). In addition, he led the investment sales and brokerage team at Vanguard Realty Group in Rockville, Maryland, working with private, institutional and high-net worth clients on Mid-Atlantic multifamily and commercial properties, including conventional, repositioning and affordable assets. His experience also includes representing lenders, consulting services, REO sales and receiverships. Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Grady held a Senior Associate position within the National Multi Housing Group of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services.

“The dynamic Mid-Atlantic market continues to be a favorite of commercial real estate investors. Cullen’s extensive and accomplished multifamily expertise enables Greystone to better serve investors seeking to capitalize on the region’s many opportunities,” said Rick Wolf, Executive Vice President, Agency lending at Greystone. “Further, Cullen’s experience in agency financing and placing equity, along with his investment sales background, further enhances our capabilities to deliver solutions to a variety of investors across the capital stack and we are excited to have him join our team.”

About Greystone 
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com. 

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.