Greystone Finances Berkeley Affordable Senior Housing with $32.5 Million Fannie Mae Loan

Oct. 07, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, has provided a $32,500,000 Fannie Mae DUS® Multifamily Affordable Housing (MAH) loan for the acquisition of an affordable housing property in Berkeley, California. The loan was originated by Scott Wallace, Director at Greystone.

The Fannie Mae affordable loan for Harriet Tubman Terrace, a Section 8 HAP property, carries a 17-year term at a fixed rate with a 35-year amortization. The 91-unit, garden style property was originally constructed in 1976 and caters to a resident population over 62 years of age. The six-story property comprises 48 studio and 42 one-bedroom rental units, and one two-bedroom manager’s unit. The apartment complex’s amenities include an outdoor patio, laundry facilities, and a large community room. The new owner plans an extensive renovation of the property of $60,000 per unit to include energy efficiency upgrades, roofing, and a lobby refresh.

“I’m thrilled I could work with Pennant Housing once again to help them achieve their goals for preserving affordable housing in California,” said Mr. Wallace. “Greystone’s deep expertise in affordable housing and our long relationship with Fannie Mae has been a winning combination for their portfolio and residents alike.”

“Greystone’s knowledge in the affordable space has been invaluable to us as we continue to grow our portfolio of critical affordable housing properties in the state of California,” said Wesley Gassert of Pennant Housing Group.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

