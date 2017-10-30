Breaking News
Greystone First to Fund $1 Billion in Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans in 2017

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Underscoring the growing popularity and demand for Freddie Mac’s Small Balance Loan offering, it was announced today that the platform has achieved, for the first time since the SBL offering’s inception in late 2014, $1 billion in funded loans in under a year from a single lender, Greystone.

Freddie Mac’s Small Balance Loan offering provides a competitive option for loans between $1 million and $6 million on multifamily properties comprising between 5 and 50 units. The flexible loan offering provides six different hybrid ARM and fixed-rate financing solutions with 30-year amortization and up to 80% LTV in certain markets.

Since its launch in 2014, the SBL offering has funded a total of $10.5 billion and over 4,000 loans. Illustrating its commitment to the Freddie Mac SBL lending platform since the offering’s launch, Greystone was the first lender to close an SBL loan in 2014, a $1.9 million loan on a 6-unit property in Newport Beach, CA.   

“Greystone has been a strong partner from the inception of our Small Balance Loan Program and remains a pillar of its success,” said David Brickman, executive vice president and Head of Freddie Mac Multifamily. “On behalf of Freddie Mac Multifamily, we congratulate Greystone on achieving this significant milestone, and look forward to strengthening our partnership in the months and years to come.”

“Appetite for the Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan offering is growing by leaps and bounds, and we look forward to the next billion in funded deals,” added Rick Wolf, head of Greystone’s small balance loan production.”

“Our relationship with Freddie Mac is stronger than ever, and we are honored to have reached this funding milestone with them,” said Stephen Rosenberg, CEO, Greystone. “Greystone is committed to being the easiest and most delightful lender to work with by empowering our employees and investing in technology.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA and Affordable Fannie Mae lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

Press Contact:
Karen Marotta
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
