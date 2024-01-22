OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) (the “Partnership”) announced today that on January 19, 2024 the Partnership executed an Exchange Agreement to issue 1,750,000 Series B Preferred Units representing limited partnership interests in the Partnership (the “Series B Preferred Units”) to a financial institution in exchange for 1,750,000 previously outstanding Series A Preferred Units representing limited partnership interests in the Partnership (the “Series A Preferred Units”) held by such financial institution. There were no net proceeds or other cash consideration paid to or from the Partnership as a result of the exchange transaction. The stated value of the newly issued Series B Preferred Units is $17,500,000. The Series B Preferred Units were issued in accordance with the Partnership’s existing “shelf” registration statement on Form S-4 (Reg. No. 333-275170) for the exchange of up to 1,750,000 of previously issued Series A Preferred Units.