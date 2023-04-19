OMAHA, Neb., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) (the “Partnership”) announced today that it will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Partnership’s First Quarter 2023 results.

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session, please note that there is a new process to access the call via telephone. Individuals interested in participating by telephone may dial in toll free at (877) 407-8813. International participants may dial in at +1 (201) 689-8521. No pin or code number is needed.

The call is also being webcast live in listen-only mode. The webcast can be accessed via the Partnership’s website under “Events & Presentations” or via the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JqZI6k1B

It is recommended that you join 15 minutes before the conference call begins (although you may register, dial-in or access the webcast at any time during the call).

A recorded replay of the webcast will be made available on the Partnership’s Investor Relations website at http://www.ghiinvestors.com .

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.) was formed in 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, seniors and student housing properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Second Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated December 5, 2022, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP press releases are available at www.ghiinvestors.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Ken Rogozinski

Chief Executive Officer

402-952-1235