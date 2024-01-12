TULSA, Okla., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the six and three months ended November 30, 2023, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 6:00 AM ET.

Additionally, Greystone will provide a teleconference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A. Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 800-579-2543, or Direct or International Number, 785-424-1789. The conference ID is GREYSTONE. A Q&A session will be available.

Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

Investor Relations

(407) 645-5295

[email protected]

http://www.greystonelogistics.com