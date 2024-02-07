NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Debby Jenkins and Mordecai Rosenberg have been appointed Co-Presidents of the firm’s comprehensive lending business platform, effective immediately, and will report directly to Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Greystone. Together, Ms. Jenkins and Mr. Rosenberg will seek to elevate, expand, and innovate across a variety of lending disciplines, including the firm’s Agency debt, HUD-insured lending, CMBS, equity, structured finance, proprietary products, debt placement and advisory services, and loan servicing platforms.

“We gained significant market share in 2023 and are poised for immense growth in 2024 as we anticipate fundamentals to drive demand for the unique set of products and services offered by Greystone, along with the strength of our partnership with Cushman & Wakefield,” said Mordecai Rosenberg. “The real secret to our success has always been our people. I look forward to partnering with Debby in service of our team members and clients.”

“As we continue to focus on Greystone’s core businesses, our new structure will enable our growth and increased collaboration as we connect our various industry-leading disciplines and adapt to changing market dynamics,” said Ms. Jenkins. “I am thrilled to take on this new challenge alongside Mordecai, as well as build out our banking channel focus and alternative capital platform and enhance our capital markets capabilities. Our collective goal is to build off of Greystone’s amazing 35-year history and to continue to elevate our market leadership and brand throughout the industry.”

“We are assembling a dream team to absolutely turbocharge our business, and I couldn’t think of two better stewards to drive our lending platforms forward,” said Steve Rosenberg. “At its heart, Greystone is a place where people matter, and our growth is rooted in our commitment to making an impact on the world.”

He continued, “Debby and Mordecai bring complementary skillsets that include, most importantly, building successful teams that are laser-focused on client service, and I am confident that Debby and Mordecai’s new roles will greatly benefit Greystone’s borrowers, industry partners, and employees.”

Greystone currently ranks as the #4 overall GSE lender by volume, based on recently-released public data on 2023 lending volume from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and also ranks as the #1* multifamily and healthcare lender in volume for HUD-insured loans during its fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in in volume for these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com .

*For HUD’s 2023 fiscal year. Based upon combined firm commitments of Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC.

