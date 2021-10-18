Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Greystone Provides $15.6 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for California Multifamily Property

Greystone Provides $15.6 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for California Multifamily Property

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $15,658,900 HUD-insured loan to refinance a 49-unit multifamily property in San Fernando Valley, California. The transaction was originated by Dale Holzer of Greystone on behalf of Reseda 18860 LLC.

Sherman Way Apartments, located at 18840 Sherman Way in Reseda, Los Angeles County, is a mid-rise rental property constructed in 2018 containing 15 one-bedroom and 34 two-bedroom units. The property also contains two commercial real estate retail space comprising 2,000 square feet. The 35-year loan includes an interest rate in the mid-2’s and represents 80% loan-to-value. The property also qualified for ENERGY STAR certification with a score of 99, and as such, will pay the lower annual MIP (Mortgage Insurance Premium) of 0.25%.

“We are thrilled to have closed acquisition financing with a 35-year term at a low-, fixed rate,” said Demitri Samaha, principal of the borrower. “Dale’s team came to the table experienced, knowledgeable, and determined to provide us with the best capital solution for our needs.”

“Greystone has many tools at our clients’ disposal, and the HUD product for long-term property investment holds is likely one of the best options a borrower can pursue,” said Mr. Holzer. “With rates still at favorable levels, it makes sense to assess how much a long-term refinance can save you on debt service, while also potentially providing equity extraction.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.