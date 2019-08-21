Breaking News
Home / Top News / Greystone Provides $179.2 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Portfolio

Greystone Provides $179.2 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Portfolio

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided $179.2 million in Freddie Mac loans to refinance four multifamily properties totaling 1,188 units. The loans were originated by PJ McDevitt, an originator for Greystone, on behalf of Watermark Residential. Christopher Hilbert of 3G Capital Advisors served as advisor to the borrower in the transaction.

Located in Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas, the four properties and individual loan amounts include:

  • Watermark at Steele Crossing in Fayetteville, AR, 306 units
  • Watermark on Harvest Junction in Longmont, CO, 276 units
  • Watermark on Twenty Mile in Parker, CO, 294 units
  • The Ranch at Sienna Plantation in Missouri City, TX, 312 units

The four separate Freddie Mac Conventional loans all carry 15-year terms with a fixed interest rate and 30-year amortization, as well as 7 years of Interest-only payments. The collection of properties are all newly-constructed and fully stabilized, or nearing stabilization, and offer a range of attractive amenities for residents in the suburbs of Fayetteville, Denver, and Houston.

“It was a pleasure working with the Watermark Residential team to secure a permanent financing solution for this portfolio of newly-stabilized multifamily communities,” said Mr. McDevitt. “Freddie Mac was a pleasure to work with, and their commitment to support the work of quality sponsors is clearly evident.”

“Greystone’s execution of the Agency loan product was flawless, from their market knowledge to product expertise, and we thank both 3G Capital Advisors and Greystone for their guidance through this process. We are thrilled to bring these quality communities to market as we continue to grow our offerings in key submarkets,” said Josh Purvis, Managing Partner, Watermark Residential. 

About Greystone 
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.