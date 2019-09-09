Greystone Provides $19.5 Million in both Senior and Mezzanine Fannie Mae Loans for Texas Property Acquisition

Mezzanine Option Assists Property Investors in Completing the Capital Stack for Multifamily Acquisitions and Refinancings
NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided two Fannie Mae loans totaling $19.5 million to finance the acquisition of a 216-unit multifamily property in Haltom City, TX.
In addition to a Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) Green Rewards loan of $18,237,000, Greystone provided a $1,269,000 Delegated Lender Affiliate (DLA) Mezzanine loan to supplement the first mortgage. Both non-recourse loans, funded simultaneously, carry 12-year terms with different fixed interest rates. With a minimum of $1 million, a Fannie Mae DLA mezzanine loan must accompany a senior mortgage that carries a minimum amount of $10 million, and is secured by a 100% pledge of the equity interests in the borrower.
“Greystone’s mezzanine platform, highlighted by this innovative product from Fannie Mae, is a complementary option to assist property investors in completing the capital stack on acquisitions and refinancings,” said Anthony Alicea, head of production for Greystone portfolio lending group.
About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches the Make a Statement Package in Partnership with Silver Sands Premium Outlets - September 9, 2019
- Improving Vitamin D level, physical fitness, and body weight may help to reduce health risks in African-American adults - September 9, 2019
- BADCOCK HOME FURNITURE &MORE LAUNCHES ONLINE PURCHASING WITH NEW E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES - September 9, 2019