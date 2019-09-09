Greystone Provides $19.5 Million in both Senior and Mezzanine Fannie Mae Loans for Texas Property Acquisition

Mezzanine Option Assists Property Investors in Completing the Capital Stack for Multifamily Acquisitions and Refinancings

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided two Fannie Mae loans totaling $19.5 million to finance the acquisition of a 216-unit multifamily property in Haltom City, TX.

In addition to a Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) Green Rewards loan of $18,237,000, Greystone provided a $1,269,000 Delegated Lender Affiliate (DLA) Mezzanine loan to supplement the first mortgage. Both non-recourse loans, funded simultaneously, carry 12-year terms with different fixed interest rates. With a minimum of $1 million, a Fannie Mae DLA mezzanine loan must accompany a senior mortgage that carries a minimum amount of $10 million, and is secured by a 100% pledge of the equity interests in the borrower.

“Greystone’s mezzanine platform, highlighted by this innovative product from Fannie Mae, is a complementary option to assist property investors in completing the capital stack on acquisitions and refinancings,” said Anthony Alicea, head of production for Greystone portfolio lending group.

