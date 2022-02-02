Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Greystone Provides $203 Million Freddie Mac Loan to Refinance TRITEC’s Alston Station Square in Ronkonkoma, NY

Greystone Provides $203 Million Freddie Mac Loan to Refinance TRITEC’s Alston Station Square in Ronkonkoma, NY

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a private national commercial real estate finance company, announced it provided a $203,143,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® loan made to an affiliate of TRITEC Real Estate Company for the Alston Station Square, a recently-built, six-building, 489-unit Class A market-rate rental apartment complex located at 1000 Mill Road in Ronkonkoma, New York, which is situated in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island. The new 10-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan refinances the original construction loan from Bank of America. The Greystone Capital Advisors team led by Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch, Jesse Kopecky, and Tori Colledge served as exclusive advisors on behalf of the Sponsor and assisted in arranging the financing which was provided by Greystone Servicing through its Agency lending team, led by Dan Gillard who originated the loan from Greystone Servicing.

Alston is the first phase of The Hub at Ronkonkoma Master Development, a 2+ million square foot master plan that the Town of Brookhaven awarded to TRITEC in 2012 to lead the transformation of Ronkonkoma as a regional transportation center for eastern Long Island. The Property is a newly constructed four-story luxury multifamily complex within walking distance of the Long Island Railroad Ronkonkoma train station.

Alston incorporates a comprehensive suite of amenities exceeding all comparable assets in the surrounding market of Long Island and on-par with newly constructed luxury residences in the greater New York metro area. Community amenities include a pool, multiple lounges, courtyards, and a fitness center with units featuring top of the line finishes.

“TRITEC is excited to have worked with Greystone and Freddie Mac on this milestone transaction,” said Jim Coughlan, Principal of TRITEC. “Greystone and Freddie Mac delivered a creative and foundational execution for the first of this multi-phase project to transform downtown Ronkonkoma.”

“We are thrilled to have worked with TRITEC as they complete stabilization of this critical first phase of The Hub in Ronkonkoma,” said Drew Fletcher, President, Greystone Capital Advisors. “This financing is proof of their vision for the project to develop distinctive properties that create enduring value and enhance the neighborhoods in which they are located.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare lending, having ranked as a top FHA, Freddie Mac, and Fannie Mae lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com. 

About TRITEC
Founded in 1986 by brothers Robert J. and James L. Coughlan, TRITEC Real Estate Company is a real estate project delivery organization dedicated to delivering high quality, trustworthy performance and lasting value. TRITEC Real Estate Company—comprising TRITEC Development Group, LLC, TRITEC Building Company, Inc., and TRITEC Asset Management, Inc.—has established itself as a leader among commercial real estate companies, with a long history of successfully acquiring, developing, constructing, financing, leasing, and managing real estate projects in the New York and DC metro areas. TRITEC has constructed more than 15 million square feet of office, residential, industrial, medical, retail, and hospitality space and has arranged institutional equity partnerships to develop projects in the last several years totaling billions of dollars. For more information, please visit tritecre.com or find us on Linkedin.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@Greyco.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.