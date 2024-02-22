Andover Park Apartments Andover Park Apartments located in Valparaiso, Indiana.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $25,239,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® loan to refinance a 240-unit multifamily property in Valparaiso, Indiana. The financing was originated by Dan Sacks and Eric Rosenstock, both Senior Managing Directors at Greystone, on behalf of Bayshore Properties

Constructed in 1973, Andover Park Apartments comprises 10, two-story residential buildings spread across 14.34 acres. The property’s amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground. The $25.2 million Freddie Mac loan carries a 10-year term at a fixed rate and a 30-year amortization.

“We have built a long-standing relationship with Bayshore Properties and have truly enjoyed helping them refinance dozens of their quality multifamily assets over the years,” said Mr. Rosenstock. “Having a client trust us over and over because of our commitment to providing the best service and an ever-growing range of financing options really reinforces why we love what we do and who we do it for.”

