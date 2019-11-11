Breaking News
Home / Top News / Greystone Provides $34.5 Million Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Use Property

Greystone Provides $34.5 Million Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Use Property

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has provided a $34,500,000 bridge loan to refinance Lenox Apartments, a 55-unit mixed-use property in Brooklyn, New York. The transaction was originated by Anthony Cristi, Managing Director & Hope Curtis, Originator in Greystone’s New York office, with Steven Vegh of Westwood Realty Associates acting as correspondent on behalf of the owner, Eli Karp.

The $34.5 million in Greystone financing exits previous debt from Madison Realty Capital, enabling time for stabilization of the 9,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground retail floor of the property, which is located at 271 Lenox Road. The bridge loan comprises a 24-month term with two six-month extensions.

Lenox Apartments, situated in Prospect Lefferts Garden directly east of Prospect Park, was completed in 2018. The building’s amenities include 33 covered parking spaces, in-unit laundry, private terraces, open-concept layouts, private elevators opening into each unit, fitness center, roof deck, and bicycle storage. The 16-story property is located near the Q train at Parkside Avenue, the 2 & 5 trains at Winthrop St., and just 30 minutes from Midtown Manhattan.

“We are thrilled to have provided this critical bridge financing to the sponsor of such a high-quality asset in a desirable neighborhood of Brooklyn,” said Mr. Cristi. “With so many facets involved in reaching closing with the cooperation and efforts of so many, we look forward to the next steps of achieving permanent financing with Greystone.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.