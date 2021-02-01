Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Greystone Provides $37.5 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Properties in Delaware and New Jersey

Greystone Provides $37.5 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Properties in Delaware and New Jersey

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $37,511,000 in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loans for the acquisition of three multifamily properties totaling 272 units in Delaware and New Jersey. The transactions were originated by Dan Sacks, Managing Director in Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of long-time client, Goldcrest Management. Jack Miller of Platinum Capital Group acted as correspondent on the transaction.

Greystone secured a non-recourse $25,069,000 Fannie Mae loan to acquire The Garrison in New Castle, Delaware, a 120-unit midrise multifamily apartment property constructed in 2019. The fixed rate loan carries a 12-year term with a 30-year amortization and five years of interest-only payments.

Greystone also provided a fixed rate $12,442,000 Fannie Mae Green Rewards loan featuring a 12-year term and 30-year amortization, with five years of interest-only payments for the acquisition of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Vineland, New Jersey. Regency Court is a 104-unit garden style apartment community constructed in 1971 and Chestnut Court a 48-unit garden style apartment community built in 1948.

“I can think of no greater affirmation of the quality of Greystone’s services than when clients repeatedly ask us to partner with them on their deals,” said Mr. Sacks. “We recognize that clients have a choice, and we are honored when they continue to choose Greystone. We aim to outperform on service and execution expectations on every engagement, so that clients who come back to us enjoy an even better experience than the one they remembered.” 

“The Greystone team is integral to our success because they consistently leverage their deep expertise in the multifamily market and lending resources to meet the needs of my expanding portfolio,” said Mr. Hillel Hertz, principal of Hillcrest MH. “Their passion for multifamily is matched only by their pursuit of excellence on every transaction, and that’s exactly what I want in a partner.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.