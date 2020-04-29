Greystone Provides $6.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS© Loan to Refinance a Multifamily Property in Marion, OH

Breaking News
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a $6,534,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 100-unit multifamily property in Ohio. The transaction was originated by Jason Yuen in Greystone’s New York office.

The $6.5 million Fannie Mae loan carries a 10-year term with a 30-year amortization, with the first three years of interest-only payments. Located in Marion County, Professional Park Apartments is a garden style, multifamily apartment community consisting of 100 garden- and townhome-style units that span over 7.114 acres.

“We were thrilled to work with The West 5 Group and Jeff Seidenfeld, and we look forward to working with them on future projects,” said Mr. Yuen.

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]

