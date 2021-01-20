Greystone Real Estate Advisors Brings on New Leadership Team

Breaking News
Jeffery Daniels Assumes Role as President, David Sperling as Chief Administrative Officer to Continue Spearheading Group’s Growth; Current President of GREA, Jim McDevitt, to Retire and Serve as Advisor

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced a new leadership team has joined to head Greystone Real Estate Advisors, effective immediately. Jeffery Daniels has assumed the role of President, and David Sperling has joined as Chief Administrative Officer, reporting directly to Mr. Daniels. Outgoing President, Jim McDevitt, who served in the role for over six years, announced his retirement late last year, and will remain at Greystone through the transition as an advisor.

Established over six years ago, Greystone Real Estate Advisors provides deep, nationwide advisory capabilities with Greystone’s industry-leading Agency and balance sheet lending platforms, providing a holistic approach to meeting clients’ CRE portfolio needs, whether it is refinancing, recapitalizing, disposing, or acquiring multifamily, seniors and affordable housing assets.

Mr. Daniels, based in New York, joins Greystone from Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of the platform and its scale across North America. Prior to joining IPA, Mr. Daniels was head of AIG’s U.S. multifamily investments, responsible for the development and value-add investment strategy and portfolio management of the company’s $7 billion in U.S. real estate holdings, spanning 38,000 units. He has formed over 25 joint ventures with national and regional real estate developers and operators and grew the AIG multifamily portfolio by more than 30%. Prior to joining AIG, Mr. Daniels was an assistant vice president at Zurich Structured Finance, where he managed a $1.5 billion multi-family portfolio financed with Section 42 Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

Mr. Sperling, based in Southern California, joins Greystone from IPA, where he served as Vice President, focused on developing, executing, and sustaining strategic plans for the IPA platform. He joined Marcus & Millichap in 2003 and has successfully closed over $3 billion in transactions with a wide variety of investor profiles, including merchant builders, REITs, pension fund advisors, insurance companies, syndicators, and family offices. Both Mr. Daniels and Mr. Sperling are members of the National Multifamily Housing Council and Urban Land Institute.

“Greystone Real Estate Advisors’ contributions are measured beyond just deal numbers. The team’s market knowledge has proven invaluable to Greystone clients,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO and founder of Greystone. “Jim’s unwavering stewardship is the reason for the group’s successful growth, and I thank him for his tireless work to make Greystone a leading platform for multifamily owners. At the same time, I welcome Jeffery and David to the fold and have nothing but the brightest expectations for where they will take GREA in the future.”

“Greystone’s long reputation as a leading CRE lender presents an opportunity to introduce new and innovative solutions to further enhance Greystone’s value proposition,” added Mr. Daniels.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

