Greystone Refinances $13.3 Million Multifamily Property in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a real estate lending, investment and advisory company, today announced it has provided $13,355,000 in Freddie Mac financing for a 24-unit apartment building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The loan was originated by Anthony Cristi of Greystone’s New York office.

The refinanced property, located at 310 Graham Avenue, was constructed in 2016. The new conventional Freddie Mac loan on the property represents a permanent exit from construction financing, and carries a 7-year term, 2 years of Interest-only, and a 30-year amortization. The newly-built market-rate rental property includes a roof deck, fitness center, resident lounge, and private parking.

The sponsor, Perl Weisz of CW Realty, commented, “Greystone’s ability to provide attractive financing is a core tenet in our multifamily investment strategy. With their guidance, we have been able to grow and optimize our Brooklyn portfolio.”

“It’s a pleasure to continue working with CW Realty as they grow their Brooklyn portfolio, and we are glad to have a variety of financing options to fit their needs,” said Mr. Cristi.

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA and Affordable Fannie Mae lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
