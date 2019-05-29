Greystone’s Boutique Condo, Tribeca Rogue, Launches Sales

One- to Three-Bedroom Residences Now Available in Modern Mixed-Use Tribeca Building at Church and Chambers Streets

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone Development , a New York-based real estate development company, has launched sales for its full floor residences at Tribeca Rogue in the heart of New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. Greystone Development has exclusively engaged Ryan Serhant and Ivy Kramp at Nest Seekers International to head the sales effort.

Located at 146 Church Street, the new 10-story, mixed-use residential building offers eight one- to three-bedroom full floor condominiums, with direct, keyed elevator access opening up into each home’s private grand entryway gallery. Each of the Woods Bagot-designed units offers gracious living space in a light, classic palette, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and airy ceiling heights. Easily accessed by seven subway lines, Tribeca Rogue offers landscaped terraces on the seventh and penthouse floors in addition to a private rooftop exclusively for the penthouse. Condominium prices start at $2,950,000.

“Tribeca Rogue is a true standout in one of Manhattan’s most iconic and vibrant neighborhoods, with plenty of renowned restaurants, nightlife, boutiques and parks just steps away,” said Thomas Ryan, head of Greystone Development. “Its close proximity to transit options means residents have convenient access to all of New York City right outside their front door.”

Formerly known as 108 Chambers Street while in development, the property includes 3,451 square feet of ground-floor retail, including a Vitamin Shoppe location.

For more information, visit http://TribecaRogue.com or call (646) 675-5186 or email [email protected] .

About Greystone Development

Greystone Development is a full-service real estate developer. Since 1992, Greystone has acquired, repositioned and developed over $2 billion in properties nationwide spanning approximately 3.5 million square feet. Our portfolio is diverse, comprised of condominium, rental, office, retail, mixed use and healthcare properties. For more information, visit www.greystonedevelopment.com.

Greystone Development is a part of the Greystone group of companies, active in real estate lending, investment and advisory. For more info, visit www.greyco.com .

