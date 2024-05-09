Greystone is #3 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender Overall

NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Senior Managing Director Dan Sacks has ranked as the #1 Multifamily Loan Originator for Fannie Mae’s Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) platform for 2023. Mr. Sacks also ranks as the #1 originator for volume of Fannie Mae Green loans and Small Loans (defined as loans up to $9 million) for this time period.

As Greystone grew its Agency lending market share in 2023, ranking #3 overall for Fannie Mae lenders with $5.1 billion in loan volume, Mr. Sacks’ team contributed to a large majority of this activity. Supported by Avi Kozlowski, Ulzii Luvsansharav, Harrison Drucker, and Ilan Bassali, Mr. Sacks and his team closed 75 Fannie Mae loans across 21 states, which underscores his commitment to both his clients, and product knowledge.

Mr. Sacks commented, “It’s truly an honor to be recognized as Fannie Mae’s #1 Top Originator in 2023. This achievement validates the effectiveness of our approach and the value we bring to our clients. I’m thankful for their trust and confidence, and I look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations in the years to come. Fannie Mae has been an incredible partner for many years and I am proud to have also been recognized as Fannie Mae’s Top Originator in Green Financing and Small Loans, which are important components of the FHFA scorecard. Fannie Mae is vital to the multifamily industry and being able to contribute to their mission in such a meaningful way is a true badge of honor.”

